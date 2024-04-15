5 matches that may get added to Backlash 2024 on WWE RAW tonight

WWE's next premium live event, Backlash, is less than a month away and the feuds and storylines have started to shift gears. The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will provide a major insight into the matches that will shape up the card for the premium live event in France.

While WWE teased a few matches on last week's episode of RAW, other matches seem obscure and are yet to be determined. The company will leave no stone unturned to fill the card with some exciting bouts, as Backlash will be WWE's first international premium live event after WrestleMania 40.

Let's look at five matches that may get added to the card for Backlash 2024 on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#5. Jey Uso vs Damian Priest

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso won a Fatal Four-Way match to earn a title shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. He will likely face Damian Priest at WWE Backlash next month, as it will mark Priest's first title defense since winning the championship at WrestleMania 40.

Therefore, WWE may add this match to the card for the upcoming premium live event on tonight's episode of the red brand, emanating from Montreal, Canada. This will finally herald their rivalry on Monday Night RAW and unravel an interesting storyline.

Main Event Jey will face Finn Balor on RAW tonight, where he will likely lay out a challenge to the World Heavyweight Champion for Backlash 2024, thus making their match official.

#4. Intercontinental Championship match

One of the other matches that WWE may add to the card for Backlash 2024 is the Intercontinental Championship match. Sami Zayn will defend his title against Chad Gable on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

However, this match is expected to have an uneventful outcome, with WWE stretching this feud to the upcoming premium live event. With both superstars in the spotlight, they would likely battle each other in a thrilling encounter for the Intercontinental Championship in France.

Not only will this see the addition of a classic match to the card for the upcoming spectacle on May 4, but this will also pave the way for an incredible storyline between Master Gable and Sami Zayn on RAW.

#3. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan made her intentions clear last week on Monday Night RAW when she ambushed Rhea Ripley backstage. It was her vehement thirst for revenge that led to this incident, as Morgan made the bold statement that she was coming after the Women's World Champion.

Both women will lock horns in a one-on-one match tonight on RAW, which is expected to have a chaotic ending without yielding any outcome. With the 29-year-old looking for redemption against The Eradicator, WWE could make this match official for Backlash 2024 on the show tonight.

This will finally herald the rivalry between both superstars on Monday Night RAW, which has been long overdue, as Liv Morgan is on a rampage.

#2. RAW Tag Team Championship match

Another match that may get added to the upcoming premium live event is the RAW Tag Team Championship match. Awesome Truth will likely have their first title defense at Backlash 2024 against a team from Monday Night RAW, which will accentuate their championship run.

The Miz and R-Truth could receive a challenge from either the Judgment Day or DIY for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Adam Pearce could reveal the challengers for Awesome Truth on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW and make the match official for the upcoming spectacle.

#1. Andrade vs Dominik Mysterio at Backlash 2024

Dominik Mysterio and Andrade will lock horns in a one-on-one match on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, this match could end in a no-disqualification with ringside interference from the Judgment Day.

With both superstars having been involved in several backstage segments for weeks, there are a lot more things yet to unravel in their storylines. Therefore, WWE could stretch this feud to Backlash 2024, which could give rise to ineffable things on the red brand.

Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio may get added to the card for the upcoming premium live event, which will take place in France. It will herald their feud on Monday Night RAW, paving the way for a compelling storyline.

