Heartbreaking betrayal, Gunther returns & more — 4 possible finishes for Sami Zayn vs Chad Gable on WWE RAW next week

The latest episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania 40 ushered in a fresh beginning for the new Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn. The 39-year-old star acknowledged Chad Gable for everything that he did and gave him a shot at his title on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, emanating live from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Both superstars will lock horns in a classic one-on-one match on the show, with the Intercontinental Championship up for grabs. From ringside interference to a tumultuous ending, the WWE Universe can expect a lot of drama and chaos in the match next week, which could affect its outcome.

Let's look at four possible finishes for Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

#4. Sami Zayn gets a clean victory

One of the reasons Sami Zayn was able to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 40 was Chad Gable. The Alpha Academy member prepared Zayn mentally ahead of his huge match and imparted knowledge of what it takes to defeat The Ring General.

Therefore, Zayn gave him a title shot next week on RAW, as he felt Gable deserved it more than anyone. However, the Canadian star is likely to retain his Intercontinental Championship against the Alpha Academy member next week in his home country.

Both superstars could deliver an instant classic match on RAW, with Sami Zayn getting a clean victory as he recently won the Intercontinental Championship. A victory against Chad Gable will accentuate his title reign and lay out a strong foundation for it.

#3. The match could end in a No Contest

The Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable next week on RAW could see ringside interference from Imperium. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci could show up and attack both superstars, leading the match to end in a No Contest.

Their potential interference will allow WWE to protect the Alpha Academy member without making him look weak. Moreover, the match ending in an uneventful outcome will pave the way for both superstars to prolong their storylines for an upcoming premium live event, which is WWE Backlash.

Hence, there is a good possibility that the Intercontinental Championship match next week on RAW could end in a No Contest.

Fans will be waiting to see Zayn's first title defense when he takes on Master Gable.

#2. Chad Gable turns against Sami Zayn

One of the most shocking things that could happen in the match on RAW next week is Chad Gable turning against the new Intercontinental Champion. Master Gable may hold grudges against Sami Zayn for taking away his WrestleMania XL opportunity to have a showdown with Gunther.

The Alpha Academy member could turn against the 39-year-old star during the match, leaving fans stunned. Gable could make an emphatic statement to Zayn that it was more than winning the championship now and that he would take everything from the Canadian star.

This could give rise to a compelling storyline between both superstars that could go on for months on Monday Night RAW. Therefore, the end of their match next week could come in the form of Chad Gable viciously attacking Sami Zayn.

#1. Gunther returns and destroys both superstars

One of the other shocking things that could happen during their match next week on RAW is the return of Gunther. The Ring General could return to the show for the first time since losing his title and attack both superstars in the match.

The Imperium leader could launch an all-out attack on Gable and Zayn, making a bold statement that the Intercontinental Championship belonged to him. With the superstars having an intertwined history with each other, this could lead to unimaginable things.

Gunther interfering and wreaking havoc in the match could lead to a storyline involving all three superstars. It could pave the way for a blockbuster Triple Threat Match between them at the upcoming premium live event.

