SmackDown stable to attack, major upset, and more - 4 possible finishes for Dominik Mysterio vs. Andrade on WWE RAW

WWE WrestleMania is in the past and the build to upcoming events is already taking place. The company's next premium live event will be Backlash France in early May, plus the 2024 Draft has been announced, too.

While there's plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks and months, a big-time match has been booked for Monday Night RAW next week. In addition to Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable, Adam Pearce has booked Dominik Mysterio vs. Andrade.

This is a grudge match that was born out of recent incidents. Ever since Andrade re-joined the company, Dominik Mysterio has tried to recruit the former NXT Champion to The Judgment Day. In the end, however, Andrade felt disrespected and aided Rey Mysterio against Santos Escobar and Dirty Dom, ultimately defeating them at WrestleMania.

Now Dominik wants revenge on Andrade, and El Idolo likely wants to pummel Dirty Dom even more than he already has. With the two set to clash on the red brand this Monday, what might the conclusion to their bout be? This article will look at a handful of ways the match could end.

Below are four possible finishes for Dominik Mysterio vs. Andrade on WWE RAW.

#4. Dominik Mysterio could pull off an upset on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio isn't exactly unsuccessful in WWE. He once held the tag team titles alongside his father Rey Mysterio. Beyond that, Dirty Dom is a two-time NXT North American Champion. Mysterio has already found a lot of success in the promotion.

Still, most fans don't exactly take the young Mysterio as a serious threat. If he doesn't have support from The Judgment Day, the WWE Universe typically believes that Mami's Latino Heat will lose whatever match he is in.

That could change on RAW, however. Dominik Mysterio could shock the world by not only defeating Andrade but also defeating him cleanly. It could be a fluke win via a roll-up of some kind, but there's a chance Mysterio could surprisingly pin Andrade without any notable cheating or controversy.

#3. Andrade could dominate Dominik

The reality is that anything can happen in WWE, but Dominik Mysterio cleanly defeating Andrade is quite unlikely. The truth is, El Idolo is one of the best in-ring talents in the entire company. While he just made his return, it is clear he hasn't lost a step.

Andrade won a handful of titles during his first run in WWE. His first belt was the prized NXT Championship. On the main roster, El Idolo picked up the coveted United States Championship. This time around, he certainly intends to pick up even more gold.

When Dominik Mysterio and Andrade clash on WWE RAW, there's a strong chance that the former United States Champion will win cleanly. Not only that, but he may absolutely destroy Dirty Dom and beat him in a matter of minutes with little trouble. If the plan is for Triple H to push Andrade, it would send a message to fans that he is a top dog.

#2. The Judgment Day could help Dirty Dom win

As mentioned, much of Dominik Mysterio's success in WWE has come with the support of others. In general, Dirty Dom almost never rides alone and there's a strong chance that this continues on RAW. The Judgment Day will likely be by his side.

The Judgment Day is arguably the most dominant faction in WWE. The group features Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor, and also the reigning world champions of RAW in Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. The entirety of the stable has Dirty Dom's back.

As a result, there is a very real chance that The Judgment Day will interfere on behalf of Dominik. While Rhea and Damian seem to be more on their own as of late, JD McDonagh or Finn Balor could provide enough of a distraction to help Mysterio pick up a big victory.

#1. Legado del Fantasma could surprisingly show up and aid Mysterio

Legado del Fantasma is a faction currently on Friday Night SmackDown, led by Santos Escobar. The group also features Berto, Angel, and Elektra Lopez. They have been feuding with the Latino World Order in WWE for a few months now.

Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio has allied with the group. He and Santos Escobar made up from past issues and united to try to take down Rey. On another interesting note, The Judgment Day was seemingly unaware of Dirty Dom's side dealings and questioned it in the past.

There's a chance that instead of The Judgment Day interfering on RAW, Legado del Fantasma will show up and do so instead. They could attack Andrade, cost him the win, and then celebrate with Mysterio. This could lead to an eventual split with Dom leaving his stable for Legado.

