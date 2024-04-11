Liv Morgan mocks Rhea Ripley after attacking her on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW after WrestleMania, Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley backstage. Taking to Twitter/X, Morgan taunted her former tag team partner.

After returning to WWE at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, Morgan declared the beginning of the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour." Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, she was eliminated from Rumble by the eventual winner Bayley, and later failed to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Liv Morgan didn't make it to this year's WrestleMania card but she attacked The Eradicator on RAW during a backstage segment. Morgan posted a GIF of Ripley on Twitter/X, taunting her in the process.

Morgan and Ripley were previously known as "Liv 4 Brutality". However, the two superstars went their separate ways as Ripley opted to betray her tag team partner.

Since betraying the former SmackDown Women's Champion, The Eradicator joined The Judgment Day and eventually won the Women's World Championship. She successfully defended the title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

Liv Morgan has made it clear that she wants the WWE Women's World Championship

During a past interview on RAW Talk, Liv Morgan warned Rhea Ripley and hinted at going after the Women's World Championship.

Morgan briefly opened up about the struggles and obstacles she had to overcome her entire life. She concluded the interview by stating that the final stop of the "Liv Morgan revenge tour" is Ripley and her title.

"My whole life has been obstacle after obstacle, so I’m really no stranger to it, whether it’s Nia Jax, who wanted to involve herself in my business, whether it’s Becky Lynch wanting to make every single thing about her. It doesn’t matter because one thing will always remain the same, and it’s that the very last stop of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is and always will be Rhea Ripley and the Women’s World Championship. So I’m not gonna cry about it, Cathy Kelley, and if I were you, I’d just watch me," Morgan said.

Morgan's only singles championship victory in WWE was back in 2022 when she won the SmackDown Women's Championship by dethroning Ronda Rousey.

