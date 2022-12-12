How many days has Roman Reigns been Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

Roman Reigns is on a different planet compared to his peers. While everyone else has been operating on a great level, he is, as he says, in God mode. That fact is as undisputed as his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Indeed, Reigns is writing his name into the all-timer list while reigning as the top champion in all of WWE. Many have tried to take his Universal and WWE Championships away from him, but he has beaten them all. Sorry Tribal Chief, we mean 'smashed'.

The Head of the Table's resume has countless achievements on it, but in our opinion, his reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion trumps everything else. If you want to know how long he has been the top dog, read on to find out.

At the time of writing, Roman Reigns has been Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 250+ days. He won the title when he took Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 and added it to his Universal Championship. That would put his reign as world champion at a staggering 1,000+ days, which is quite frankly ridiculous.

Roman Reigns' most recent conquest

Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned in nearly three years. This is an unbelievable statistic and one that demands respect. It also means that he has racked up a high number of wins, but that would be putting it mildly.

Reigns' last opponent for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was none other than YouTube sensation Logan Paul. The two men did battle at WWE Crown Jewel back in November in a wildly entertaining match that saw plenty of near-falls and dramatic moments.

Paul took the fight to The Tribal Chief from the off. He executed one daredevil move after another that had his rival on the ropes. Reigns took control afterwards and began wearing him down, but couldn't get him grounded. A fiery comeback put the champion right back on the defensive.

Thanks to the interference of The Bloodline and Jake Paul afterwards, chaos ensued in Saudi Arabia. Taking advantage of the distraction, Reigns blasted Paul with a Spear and pinned him to retain his title in a close and intense encounter.

