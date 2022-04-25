The Great Khali is a certified legend in WWE. He is one of the most intimidating figures to ever step into a squared circle. Just the sight of his over seven-foot structure would easily send chills through his opponents.

Considering his size, fans always wonder how much food he consumes in a day. If you're wondering about his intake of eggs each day, we've got you covered.

How many eggs does The Great Khali eat in a day?

In a recent interview with WWE Now India, the former world champion revealed that he loves eggs and consumes about 20-25 of them every day. It only makes sense for a man of his size to have such an appetite.

The Great Khali had a diverse and impactful career in WWE

Khali was one of the biggest men to ever set foot in a WWE ring. His career was immortalized when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

He made his debut in 2006 by attacking The Undertaker. His manager, Daivari, played a huge role in shaping his early career. At Judgment Day 2006, he even managed to defeat The Phenom with help from Daivari.

In 2007, Khali won the World Heavyweight Championship by outlasting 20 other men in a Battle Royal match. After a WWE Championship feud with Triple H, The Hall of Famer underwent a character change.

In October 2008, he became known as "The Punjabi Playboy". This character was a comedic persona that he kept for the rest of his career. Under this gimmick, he also had a rivalry with the villainous Jinder Mahal.

After a few minor feuds with several superstars, Khali's contract expired in 2014. He wasn't seen again in WWE until 2017. At Battleground that year, he helped Jinder Mahal retain his WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

In 2018, he entered The Greatest Royal Rumble match and was eliminated by Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. This was Khali's last official match in the company.

In 2021, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his noteworthy contributions to WWE.

