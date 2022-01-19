Since shifting his focus to acting, John Cena has become one of the most recognizable figures in Hollywood.

The first three episodes of his new show, Peacemaker, were released on January 13, 2022. If you're wondering about the series' future installments, we've got you covered.

How many episodes does John Cena's show Peacemaker have in total?

The first season is set to include eight episodes. One episode will be released each week, lasting up to February 17. Hopefully, viewers will like Cena's work as a comical character in the show.

Fans await John Cena's return to WWE

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "What always brings me back to the WWE isn't the falling down or the improvement of physical skill it's the story telling.. I love the challenge of telling a story & that's what acting is" ~ @JohnCena "What always brings me back to the WWE isn't the falling down or the improvement of physical skill it's the story telling.. I love the challenge of telling a story & that's what acting is" ~@JohnCena#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/8fE4RSbGBe

It has been quite a while since we last saw the former WWE Champion inside a squared circle. At SummerSlam 2021, Roman Reigns defeated Cena, after which a returning Brock Lesnar assaulted the latter. He hasn't been seen in the company since then.

Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled to take place on January 29, which has rekindled the rumors of Cena returning to WWE. The Royal Rumble match is famous for returns, so it seems to be the perfect destination for him to make a comeback.

The 16-time world champion's potential return and Rumble win would allow him to challenge for a world title at WrestleMania 38. As a result, he could renew his feud with Roman Reigns and possibly win the Universal Title at the Show of Shows.

Many speculate that Reigns will face Lesnar in a 'Champion vs. Champion' match at WrestleMania. However, if Cena wins the Rumble, he could get inserted into their feud to make it a Triple Threat.

At this time, there are no reports regarding Cena's Royal Rumble return. However, we can't rule out this possibility, especially during WrestleMania season. After all, a 17th world title win is a moment perfect for headlining the Show of Shows!

