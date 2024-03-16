How many kids does Randy Orton have with his wife Kim? What we know about the WWE star's personal life

Randy Orton has been a force to be reckoned with since making the move from Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2002. Over the course of two decades, The Viper has taken down legends, RKO'd superstars out of nowhere, won 14 world titles, and even returned to confront The Bloodline after being sidelined for 18 months with an injury. Currently, Orton is in a feud with United States Champion Logan Paul.

Now, it's well-known that fans make the superstars. However, in Orton's case, wrestling fans were the reason behind his family. Interestingly, The Viper's wife, Kim Orton (Kimberly Kessler), learned about the superstar through her three sons from her previous relationship. The young boys showed her who Orton was, and she found him attractive. Next, she caught the attention of The Legend Killer at a 2012 WWE event, and their fairytale began.

Randy Orton and Kim Orton got married in 2015 and had a daughter, Brooklyn Rose Orton, in November 2016. Even though the couple have one child together, they are a huge family with five children overall.

As mentioned, Kim Orton has three sons, Michael (2002), Robbie (2004), and Anthony (2010), from her previous relationship, while Orton has another daughter, Alanna Marie Orton (2008), from his previous marriage.

Nick Aldis made an interesting announcement for Randy Orton, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens during SmackDown

Logan Paul has scratched and clawed his way into retaining the United States Title on multiple occasions. Not only has he been using the brass knuckles to secure victories, but he also attacked Kevin Owens and Randy Orton out of nowhere on an episode of SmackDown.

Now, on the latest episode of SmackDown, Nick Aldis made an announcement that left The Maverick shellshocked.

Earlier on SmackDown, Paul demanded that Orton have to issues a public apology for attacking the former's friend KSI last week on the show. However, Nick Aldis denied him and was mocked by Paul, saying that Aldis could not even find the US Champion a suitable opponent for him at WrestleMania.

However, the SmackDown General Manager shocked the social media star after he booked Logan Paul in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. This is an immense task for Paul at The Show of Shows, and it remains to be seen whether he will try to sweet talk his way out of the bout in the coming days.