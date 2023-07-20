How many kids does Roman Reigns have? Meet his mini Bloodline at home

Roman Reigns is one of the needle-movers of the modern generation of pro wrestling. Under his Tribal Chief gimmick, Reigns has become one of the greatest stars in sports entertainment history.

The beauty of his star power is that he elevates others, especially his kith and kin in The Bloodline. Although The Island of Relevancy has suffered major cracks lately, The Usos and Solo Sikoa owe much of their success to The Tribal Chief.

WWE fans may be well-acquainted with Roman Reigns' on-screen Bloodline, but facts about his mini-family at home are kept close to the chest. The Head of The Table is a true professional; he keeps his family life private and seldom breaks character.

However, there have been instances, particularly on podcasts or Instagram posts, where his private life has become public. Reigns is married to Galina Becker, a fitness model, and the married couple have five children.

Their eldest daughter, Joella Anoa'i, was famously featured in a heartwarming commercial nine years ago with her father.

In addition, Roman Reigns and Galina Becker also have two pairs of twins. The first pair were born in 2016. The next two were born in 2020 during the pandemic era.

The Tribal Chief is a loving father and a devoted husband. If his on-screen character is any indication, he knows how to protect and support his mini-Bloodline.

Roman Reigns took time off in 2020 to spend time with his family and kids

Then called "The Big Dog", Roman Reigns famously opted out of WrestleMania 36 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to spend time with his family. This was around the same time he had another pair of twins.

Speaking on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, the multi-time World Champion explained his decision to take time off from the ring during the testing times of the novel pandemic.

"For me, it was about putting my family first. And right there, if I had to retire and that's what was gonna be asked of me, I was willing to do it. For one of the first times in a long time, I put my family—they were 1A. There was nothing that was gonna change my mind. I needed to go away and wait 'til we were in a place of better understanding of the process and knowing exactly what this virus has done and how it's affected everybody. And I just feel far more comfortable the way WWE has taken care of me to make me feel safe, make my family feel safe, make my wife feel safe that I'm going out and then coming back in, that's been huge and critical to get me back in the ring."

His hiatus lasted a brisk four months. Reigns returned with a more aggressive and ruthless attitude at SummerSlam 2020, taking out The Fiend and Braun Strowman.

The rest, as they say, is history for The Tribal Chief's unprecedented run of dominance continues to this day.