How many kids does WWE star Jimmy Uso have?

By Love Verma
Published Aug 19, 2025 05:11 GMT
Jimmy Uso and Naomi are real-life couple. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Jimmy Uso and Naomi are a real-life couple in WWE, and on RAW this week, The Glow made a huge announcement. The 37-year-old star confirmed that she is pregnant, relinquishing the Women's World Championship.

She also hilariously said that the women's division needs to thank Big Jim for making her pregnant; otherwise, there is no chance that she would lose the title. Now, many fans are curious to know how many kids Big Jim already has.

The former Tag Team Champion has two kids, Jaiden and Jayla Fatu, from his previous relationship. Big Jim married Naomi in 2014, making The Glow stepmother of his son and daughter. Now, following the pregnancy announcement on RAW, Naomi and Jimmy will finally welcome a new baby as a couple.

The WWE Universe is already congratulating both stars following the announcement. On RAW, Nikki Bella also had a segment where she congratulated the 37-year-old star. Many also expressed their feelings about Naomi's hiatus from TV, as they will miss her presence on television.

We at SportsKeeda congratulate Jimmy Uso and Naomi on their pregnancy and this new chapter as a couple.

WWE star Jimmy Uso reveals how Naomi's relationship is with his children

As cited, Jaiden and Jayla are the kids of Jimmy Uso from his past relationship, but in the recent conversation on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Big Jim revealed how Naomi is with his son and daughter.

The WWE star disclosed that his children loved the presence of the Glow, and they shared a great bond. Due to this, Jimmy always knew that it would work shortly, too.

"She's the youngest you know what I'm saying she's our Trin... knew her when one my son was three and you know they love Trinity yeah and the first time when Trinity got around my kids, we were young just starting we're just trying to move and how to quarterback this whole thing. I knew we was in love I knew that. When I saw her interact with my children off the bat, I already knew, okay, this can work, this is fire, and that to me, I knew she was just... It was in her right off the bat, and when we're here now," Jimmy Uso said.
Jimmy Uso and Naomi remain one of the fan favorite couples in the WWE Universe. Now that the real-life Bloodline member will go on hiatus, fans will indeed be awaiting her comeback.

