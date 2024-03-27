How many matches will Triple H add to the WrestleMania XL card? Predicting all 18 WWE stars who may get added

With less than two weeks to go for WrestleMania XL, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has assembled a top-tier card for The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, plenty of superstars are yet to feature on the card. Hence, in this article, we'll look at three matches that should be booked for The Show of Shows.

In recent weeks on SmackDown, Damage CTRL has used the numbers game to their advantage. Last week, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY took out Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair.

With SKY set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against The Role Model at WrestleMania XL, fans may see Triple H book a six-woman tag between Asuka, Sane, and Kai against the trio of Naomi, Bianca Belair, and the recently signed SmackDown Superstar, Jade Cargill. For those unaware, Cargill has had a few skirmishes with the faction during backstage segments and on social media.

Additionally, two other multi-person matches should take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All next month. Firstly, a showdown between the Latino World Order and Legdado Del Fantasma, with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar leading their respective teams.

Secondly, WWE Creative should book a tag-team contest between The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, and B-Fab) and The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, and Scarlett).

If these multi-person matches are added to the card, WrestleMania XL would have a perfect blend of high-stakes singles matches and tag team encounters with non-stop action.

Top WWE Superstar on how Triple H has changed the WWE product

Since Triple H has become the head of WWE Creative, there have been noticeable changes to the on-screen product. From a broadcast point of view, the use of long-running camera shots has been a welcome addition.

During a recent interview with Daily Mail Sports, Bayley spoke about the subtle changes that have taken place under the Triple H regime.

"Yeah, I think about that all the time. How lucky I feel to be a part of it! Just to be there while he’s [Triple H] in the street of changing the business and changing what our fans are used to seeing on TV, even the little subtle things on TV, the changes are happening! And the progression of characters, and the amount of different characters that you get to see every single week, I feel so grateful to be a part of it!" said Bayley.

Meanwhile, The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner is set for the biggest match of her career at WrestleMania XL. The Role Model will lock horns with IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at The Show of Shows this April. Will she walk out of Philadelphia with the gold? Only time will tell!

