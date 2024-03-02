Jade Cargill makes a bold statement regarding the WWE Women's Championship after confronting Damage CTRL

Jade Cargill has made a bold statement regarding the WWE Women's Championship.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley and attacked the former faction leader. Moments later, the faction was confronted backstage by Cargill.

Taking to Twitter/X, Cargill boldly claimed that the WWE Women's Championship belonged to her.

"I mean hold. MY belt," wrote Cargill.

Check out Cargill's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She made a big statement during the match after eliminating Nia Jax before being thrown out by Liv Morgan.

Meanwhile, IYO SKY will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley at WrestleMania 40.

Jade Cargill sent a bold message on social media

In the lead-up to the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill took to social media to hype her return to WWE television.

Cargill's appearance on the blue brand was her first since the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Taking to social media, the 31-year-old sent out an interesting Instagram post, as she wrote the following:

"When I come in all that sh*t stop. Better get your shine on before I show up. A Storm Is Coming…."

The former AEW star signed with WWE in 2023. However, she has yet to sign officially with a brand but has teased the possibility of signing with SmackDown.

With WrestleMania 40 right around the corner, it remains to be seen if WWE has any plans for the former TBS Champion to appear or compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The WWE Universe wants Cargill to have a match against Nia Jax after their confrontation during the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

What are your thoughts on Cargill confronting Damage CTRL on SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE