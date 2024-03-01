"A Storm Is Coming" - Jade Cargill sends an interesting message weeks after WWE in-ring debut

Jade Cargill took to social media to send a bold message just weeks after debuting in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Cargill signed with WWE back in 2023. However, it wasn't until the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match that she made her in-ring debut for the Stamford-based company.

Taking to Instagram, Cargill sent out an interesting message, hyping up her next appearance:

"When I come in all that sh*t stop. Better get your shine on before I show up. A Storm Is Coming…." wrote Cargill.

During the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Cargill made a huge statement after eliminating Nia Jax from the match. However, she was unable to win the match, courtesy of Liv Morgan, who eliminated the former TBS Champion.

Jade Cargill opened up about her first-ever WWE in-ring appearance

Following her thunderous debut at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Jade Cargill opened up about her first WWE match.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the former AEW Superstar detailed how happy she was after her first WWE match. She also expressed her gratitude towards the WWE Universe for their incredible support. Cargill said:

"It felt amazing. You know, I was nervous at first 'cause I didn't know the reaction I was gonna get. But just hearing the echoes off the wall... How else could you not just go out there and show out for the crowd and the WWE universe. I felt accepted, I felt welcome, I felt warm, and it's only beginning."

With WrestleMania 40 right around the corner, it remains to be seen if WWE has any plans for Cargill to feature on the card. A large portion of the WWE Universe has called for a singles match against Nia Jax or Bianca Belair.

