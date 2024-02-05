WWE Superstar opens up on first in-ring appearance at Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

A WWE Superstar has opened up on her first-ever in-ring appearance in the Stamford-based promotion, in which she was instantly thrust into the spotlight at this year's Royal Rumble.

The superstar in question is Jade Cargill, who joined the company back in September 2023. Her switch from AEW was a major developement at the time, considering her Goldberg-esque streak in Tony Khan's company as the TBS Champion. Her reputation preceded her, as she was met with a loud pop upon her entry in the Rumble.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Cargill happily reiterated the joy she felt when entering the Royal Rumble ring for the first time.

"It felt amazing. You know, I was nervous at first 'cause I didn't know the reaction I was gonna get. But just hearing the echoes off the wall... How else could you not just go out there and show out for the crowd and the WWE universe. I felt accepted, I felt welcome, I felt warm, and it's only beginning." [1:26 onwards]

Jade Cargill's husband, Brandon Phillips, also commented on her WWE Royal Rumble appearance

The former TBS Champion's debut appearance was clearly a big deal for her husband, judging by his words.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Brandon Phillips stated:

"All the hard work paid off, that's all I can really say. It was a dream come true seeing her on the big stage. And like I said, it's just the beginning. I can't wait to see what she is gonna do." [1:56 onwards]

The former AEW star clearly isn't lacking in talent and skills. As of now, it remains to be seen how Jade Cargill will progress with the Stamford-based company in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Love & WWE, starring Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, airs on Hulu. Do check it out!

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE