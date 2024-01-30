Who is WWE star Jade Cargill's husband?

Jade Cargill made her stunning WWE debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The 31-year-old has an impressive wrestling resume from her time in AEW. Cargill created a record by becoming the longest-reigning TBS Champion for 508 days.

Cargill signed with WWE in September last year and appeared on all three brands in backstage segments. In addition to her impeccable in-ring skills, many might not know that Jade Cargill is also a doting mother and a wife.

The WWE star is married to Brandon Phillips, a retired professional baseball player. He was associated with the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Reds, Los Angeles Angels, and Boston Red Sox. Phillips is a retired Cincinnati Reds second baseman.

The 42-year-old met Cargill when she was a basketball player. The couple have a daughter, Bailey Quinn, who is often in attendance for her mother's matches. The former TBS Champion highlighted how supportive Phillips has been in her journey to the ring.

"He didn't want me to get hurt," Cargill laughs thinking back to how Phillips, 42, responded when she approached him with the idea. "But he came to the gym one day and I was having a match and since then, he's seen me in a different limelight. I'm a very soft spoken woman, but now he's seen me in there just taking charge and doing all these crazy moves. And he was like, 'Wow, I am so proud of you. That is crazy!' He was Gung-ho about it from then on." [H/T People]

Jade Cargill did not initially have plans to step foot in a wrestling ring as a career. She was a child psychologist before pursuing wrestling in 2019. The 31-year-old played basketball in her college years, which strengthened her athleticism.

Mark Henry was influential in Jade Cargill's decision to pursue wrestling

When she started her journey into the world of wrestling in 2019, Jade Cargill met Mark Henry, who guided her to join her first training school - the Face 2 Face Wrestling School.

In 2019, Cargill had a WWE tryout but was not successful, and shortly after signed with All Elite Wrestling. Following her departure from the promotion, the former champion is grateful and holds her tenure there in high regard.

Throughout her wrestling career, Mark Henry has been instrumental in encouraging Jade Cargill, highlighting that she is a megastar who deserves all the recognition and opportunities she gets.

Cargill's debut is only the beginning of things to come. She has already put the women's locker room on notice, and her demonstration of strength in the squared circle is evidence.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here