[Watch] Jade Cargill's husband had unique celebration for her signing with WWE

Jade Cargill recently made a sensational move to WWE when she signed a multi-year contract with the company.

The signing of the talented athlete was made official last week when the Stamford-based company shared the news on its social media platforms. Cargill soon received a warm welcome from the fans and other stars on the roster.

The former All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star also received a wonderful surprise from her husband, Brandon Phillips. The latter celebrated Cargill's move to WWE by surprising her in an incredible way.

During the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the company re-announced the signing of Cargill and hailed her as one of the biggest signings they've made in recent years. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for their latest recruit.

WWE legend Shawn Michaels talks about the signing of Jade Cargill

The Stamford-based company recently announced the signing of Jade Cargill. The news was met with immense excitement from fans all across the world.

During the media call before NXT No Mercy, Shawn Michaels was asked about Cargill's arrival to the wrestling juggernaut. The Heartbreak Kid talked about his brief meeting with the former AEW star and said she was tailor-made for the company.

"Huge, obviously. I think you can tell by this week, just the enormity of her signing. I got to meet with her briefly. Unbelievably, wonderful young lady. Very pleasant young lady. A few days here training, a hard worker. I'll tell you what, I certainly understand the buzz. She's an awesome specimen. A striking young lady and such a presence about her. I feel like that is something, she is a young lady tailor-made for the WWE," Michaels shared.

