How many new titles has WWE introduced in 2023? All you need to know about the changes!

To bring a change and spice things up, WWE has made a lot of additions in 2023. From adding talent to creative decisions, the company has introduced a lot of great things. One such introduction they made this year was the introduction of new titles.

In 2023, the company introduced three new titles. The first championship introduced was the World Heavyweight Championship. This title was won by Seth Rollins at Night Of Champions and has been defended once since then.

The second title added to the mix was the brand new Universal Title that was presented to Roman Reigns by CCO Triple H. This championship was given to The Tribal Chief on the day he celebrated 1000 days as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Finally, today on SmackDown, RAW Women's Champion Asuka, who was drafted to SmackDown, was presented with her new title. It was also revealed that Asuka's championship will be called the WWE Women's Championship. This also means that SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will likely get a new title too.

Seth Rollins spoke about why the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship exists

At Night Of Champions, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to be crowned the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins' victory brought delight to many wrestling fans all across the world. Since winning the title, Rollins has defended it against Damian Priest, and the 37-year-old promises to be an active champion.

During an interview, Seth Rollins explained why he thinks the new World Heavyweight Championship exists. He credited his company's huge and talented roster for the same. Rollins said:

“I think just kind of calling it the work rate title is a little bit underselling it. You know? At the end of the day, the title exists because our roster is so chock-full of talent, right? There’s just too much to have one champion that’s not around very much. And so, I think the fact that we have so many worthy contenders, people that could hold this championship, I think that is the reason the title exists."

Roman Reigns has held four different versions of the WWE Title

If one is a Roman Reigns admirer, it is certainly a good time to be a wrestling fan. With Reigns' 1000+ day reign as champion, The Tribal Chief is on to big things in the company. In fact, since his debut in the company, Reigns has held four different versions of the WWE title.

The first version Reigns held was the WWE Championship that he won at Survivor Series in 2015. After that, in 2016, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to win the Universal Title which was red. Then in 2020 at Payback, Reigns beat Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to win the Universal Championship (blue version).

And finally, last week on SmackDown, Triple H presented Roman Reigns with the brand new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After Reigns unified the titles, CCO Triple H lightened the load of Reigns carrying two belts by giving him this new title.

