How many 'Paul Heyman Guys' have been there in WWE?

Throughout WWE history, there have been ten 'Paul Heyman Guys' in WWE. Paul Heyman managed superstars, including the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, The Big Show and Roman Reigns.

'The Mad Scientist' also managed superstars like Heidenreich, Curtis Axel, The Dudley Boyz, Harcore Holly and Cesaro for a limited time.

Cesaro, who became a 'Paul Heyman Guy' in April 2014, spoke about the timing of being paired up with the former messiah of ECW:

I'll say this much. I learned a whole lot from Paul, and I still do. But I agree 100 percent with Paul's assessment because that's 100 percent right [about the timing]. Paul used that opportunity to talk about Brock Lesnar and, I was second fiddle at that point. He even said that in the Talking Smack interview that he did. He said that he knows that alliance was more beneficial to him than it was for me. I'm here despite not being picked, not being "The Guy" chosen by powers that be. I'm still here because of what I bring to the table. I feel that speaks for itself." Cesaro said. (h/t The Ring Report)

Being a 'Paul Heyman Guy' can elevate a superstar on-screen and take them to a whole new level. This status often guarantees multiple championships and high profile matches.

However, the man to reap the most benefits from this management is Brock Lesnar. Lesnar, who has been under the wing of Heyman since 2002, has won eight world championships and headlined WrestleMania. Lesnar even ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak under Heyman's counsel.

When did Paul Heyman join WWE?

Paul Heyman signed with WWE in 2001. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon offered him an following the collapse of ECW. WWE bought all of ECW's assets and video library following their bankruptcy.

"The Advocate" made his WWE debut by joining the commentary team with Jim Ross, following Jerry "The King" Lawler's departure. He also formed an ECW team during the Invasion Angle in 2001, alongside Stephanie and Shane McMahon.

Heyman eventually transitioned into a backstage role, becoming the head writer for SmackDown. He also returned to an on-screen role in 2002 managing Brock Lesnar a few months into his WWE debut.

Years later, Heyman now serves as the 'special counsel' to the 'Tribal Chief' and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown. He also manages 'The Bloodline' faction involving Reigns and his cousins, SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

