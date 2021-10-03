How many rounds are there in WWE Draft 2021?

The October 1st, 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown marked the start of the WWE Draft 2021. The WWE Draft is an event where all wrestlers get a chance to switch their brands.

RAW superstars can go to Smackdown while SmackDown stars get an opportunity to get drafted to WWE's red brand. This year's draft also includes NXT Superstars.

WWE Draft 2021 will take place in two halves. The first half was completed on SmackDown, which had a total of four rounds. The draft will continue next Monday on RAW, where the remaining half of the roster will get a chance to switch brands.

On October 4th, we will see at least four more rounds, making the total rounds of WWE Draft 2021 to eight. As RAW is a three-hour-long show, there may be more than four rounds on the show. The total number of rounds in the 2021 Draft hasn't been officially declared by WWE.

How many wrestlers will get drafted in the second half of WWE Draft 2021?

Edge is moving to Monday Night Raw in the #WWEDraft



I full expect he'll be winning the WWE Championship at some stage. https://t.co/gkpD8N93Ni

In the first half, a total of 16 picks occurred. At least 16 more superstars will be drafted on RAW as well. Some picks will also be finalized after the onscreen WWE Draft ends.

Some of the major stars eligible for the second half of WWE Draft 2021 are:

SmackDown Women's Champion - Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley

United States Champion - Damian Priest

Intercontinental Champion - King Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Champions - The Usos

Alexa Bliss

AJ Styles

The Street Profits

Also, Paul Heyman and The Usos are scheduled to appear on RAW. On SmackDown, Brock Lesnar declared that he will remain a free agent just because of 'his friend' Paul Heyman. After hearing this, Roman Reigns ordered Paul Heyman to make sure that The Usos get drafted to SmackDown so that The Bloodline stays intact.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to take on Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Will The Usos stay on SmackDown and continue to help Roman Reigns in his battles? What will Paul Heyman do on RAW? All questions will be answered on October 4th in the second half of WWE Draft 2021.

