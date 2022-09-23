How many times did Alexa Bliss win the WWE Women's Championship?

Alexa Bliss is one of the most decorated champions on the WWE roster today. When it comes to women on the main roster, she is part of an elite club of superstars to have stood toe-to-toe with the illustrious Four Horsewomen.

Bliss is a results-focused superstar, and that approach has earned her a lot of success. She has won numerous matches, accolades, and championships and has done it both as a face and heel. The Goddess is also a versatile performer and has a history of taking up new and exciting roles, including that of Bray Wyatt's psychotic sidekick.

However, Little Miss Bliss' most remarkable achievement is becoming WWE Women's Champion multiple times. She has held both the RAW and the SmackDown Women's Championship. If you don't remember how many times she has reigned as WWE Women's Champion, we have the answer for you right here.

Alexa Bliss is a five-time WWE Women's Champion. She has thrice held the RAW Women's Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. In doing so, she became the first woman to win both titles, which is a remarkable feat.

Alexa Bliss' achievements in WWE

Since making her main roster debut in 2016, Alexa Bliss has become an incredibly decorated competitor. In addition to her five world title reigns, she became the first two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, but it would only be the beginning.

As the years went by, Bliss added more accomplishments to her resume. She became Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Nikki Cross, and then went on to become the first superstar to hold the title twice. This made The Goddess only the second woman in WWE history to become a Triple Crown Champion.

In 2018, Bliss won the Money in the Bank ladder match and successfully cashed in her contract that very night. She also won the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber match. In 2022, Five Feet of Fury became the first woman in WWE history to win every championship available to women on the roster when she captured the 24/7 Championship.

One can be sure that Bliss will continue to make more history in the years to come. If she persists with her winning ways and scores a couple of championships, Alexa might give you her name when you ask who the greatest female superstar of all time is.

