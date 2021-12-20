Becky Lynch has had an extraordinary few years in WWE since she arrived on the main roster from NXT. The Man has become one of the most influential figures of her generation and continues to raise the bar when it comes to women's wrestling in WWE.

Lynch, who also recently had a baby, returned to WWE at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August 2021 and picked up where she left off. She claimed a quick victory over Bianca Belair to begin her fourth reign as SmackDown Women's Champion.

That being said, how many times has Becky Lynch main-evented a WWE pay-per-view?

Overall, Becky Lynch has main-evented five pay-per-views so far in her WWE career. The first came at the TLC pay-per-view in 2018, where she faced Asuka and Charlotte in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

The second came at WrestleMania 35 in the Winner Take All match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles were on the line in this match in which Lynch was victorious.

Her third pay-per-view at the top of the card came at Extreme Rules in 2019, where she teamed up with her husband Seth Rollins to face Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Following the conclusion of the match, Brock Lesnar cashed-in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins to become the new Universal Champion.

Her latest pay-per-view main events came at the Survivor Series event in November 2019. Lynch faced Bayley and Shayna Baszler in a champion vs. champion match. The Man also competed in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at the TLC pay-per-view the following month for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

Becky Lynch spoke to Gorillia Position about what main eventing WrestleMania 35 meant to her:

"Yeah, but look, you can’t beat winning two championships in front of 82,000 people in New York – with your family, with your friends, with everybody there, making history at WrestleMania 35. The first woman to ever – the first and only woman to ever win a championship in the main event of WrestleMania. You can’t beat that. That’s pretty awesome." Becky Lynch said (h/t ewrestlingnews)

Has Becky Lynch won all of the pay-per-views that she has main evented?

Becky Lynch has won two of the five pay-per-view main event matches that she competed in.

Lynch won at WrestleMania 35 and at Extreme Rules in 2019, but was defeated at TLC in 2018, Survivor Series in 2019 and at TLC in 2019.

It is very likely that she will once again main event a pay-per-view someday in the near future.

