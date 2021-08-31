How many times has Brock Lesnar been Universal Champion?

Brock Lesnar is a former Universal Champion who recently made a comeback to WWE. The Beast Incarnate left everyone in shock when he confronted the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar currently holds the record for most Universal Title reigns. Lesnar has been a Universal Champion three times in his career so far. Furthermore, Lesnar also holds the record for the longest Universal Championship reign to date.

Lesnar has spent more days as a Universal Champion than any other wrestler. His combined days as Universal Champion sum up to 688. Roman Reigns occupies the second position, with just over 430 days as the Universal Champion.

How and when did Brock Lesnar win his Universal Titles?

Brock Lesnar became the first man to have won both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship in 2017. After a devastating loss at Survivor Series 2016 Pay-Per-View at the hands of Goldberg, Lesnar returned for revenge at WrestleMania 33.

After multiple spears and F-5's, Brock Lesnar managed to defeat Goldberg. Lesnar went on to have a 504-day Universal Championship reign before being dethroned by Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2018.

WWE's Beast Incarnate won his second Universal Title at Crown Jewel in 2018. Roman Reigns vacated the title due to his medical issues, so Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman wrestled each other in a singles match at the event.

After defeating Strowman in under three minutes, Lesnar reclaimed his throne as the Universal Champion. The title reign ended at the hands of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35.

At Money in the Bank 2019, Brock Lesnar replaced Sami Zayn in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to become Mr. Money in the Bank. He cashed in his briefcase at Extreme Rules on Seth Rollins, winning his third Universal Title in the process. Lesnar lost the title to Rollins after 28 days at SummerSlam 2019.

The Beast Incarnate confronting The Tribal Chief led to fans expecting Lesnar to challenge Reigns for the Universal Title. Brock Lesnar will become a four-time Universal Champion if he defeats Roman Reigns.

What do you think? When will Brock Lesnar win his next Universal Championship? Let us know in the comments section!

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Rohit Mishra