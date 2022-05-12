How many times Charlotte Flair has been married?

Charlotte Flair is one of the best performers in WWE. She is a multi-time women's champion and an inspiration to many up-and-coming wrestlers. Her pedigree and achievements also make her one of the most famous people in the business.

Naturally, fame comes with most of the details of Charlotte Flair's life being made public. Fans are interested in learning more about her and what she is up to. This includes things like her early life, her journey towards becoming a professional wrestler, her partners, etc.

The last detail is something plenty of people are interested in. The Queen's love life has seen its fair share of ups and downs. She is currently dating and engaged to fellow wrestler Manuel Andrade Oropeza.

If you want to know how many times Charlotte Flair has tied the knot, don't look further, because we have the answer for you right here.

Charlotte Flair was married twice before dating Andrade. Her first husband's name was Riki Johnson, whose name she had tattooed below her waistline. In the book, she revealed that she left him after being the victim of domestic abuse multiple times, a claim refuted by Johnson. She divorced him in February 2013 and married fellow wrestler Thomas Latimer, better known as Bram, that same year. They got divorced in October 2015.

Charlotte Flair and the love of her life

As mentioned earlier, Charlotte Flair is currently dating Mexican wrestler Manuel Andrade Oropeza who currently performs in AEW under the ring name Andrade El Idolo. The two have been engaged since January 1, 2020.

Flair and Andrade have been together for a long time. In fact, she has confirmed that she will be taking a leave from WWE after her WrestleMania Backlash defeat, so that she can tie the knot with her fiancé. In an interview with BT Sport, The Queen confirmed that they would be getting married this summer in Mexico.

Although the couple now work in different wrestling promotions, their bond and love are stronger than ever. The two regularly post pictures of each other on social media, showing that they are in love with each other. They began dating in February 2019, and are all set to get married.

