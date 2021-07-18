How many times has CM Punk won the Money in the Bank briefcase?

Other than Edge, CM Punk remains one of the most successful wrestlers at Money in the Bank. The superstar made history in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match when he became the first-ever superstar to win two consecutive ladder matches. He is also the only superstar to have won two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

Edge won the first edition of the match, but he got his second briefcase by defeating Mr. Kennedy in an ordinary match.

April 5th 2009, WrestleMania XXV. CM Punk won the Money In The Bank Ladder Match. @CMPunk #WWENetwork #WWE pic.twitter.com/deigMzgWMy — WWE Today In History 🌐 (@WWE__History) April 5, 2015

Money in the Bank 2021 is almost here, and with two ladder matches for men and women, two superstars will have a shot at a title of their choosing. Given CM Punk's history with the briefcase, the superstars involved this time around would do well to follow his example.

When did CM Punk cash in his Money in the Bank briefcases?

During WWE RAW on June 30, 2008, Batista took revenge on Edge for what had happened the previous night. Batista was all over Edge at the Night of Champions event the previous night, however, thanks to the interference of Vickie Guerrero, Hawkins, Ryder, and Chavo Guerrero, he was not able to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

On RAW, he hit Edge with the Batista Bomb before slowly walking out. But as he was leaving, CM Punk ran past him with a referee and the Money in the Bank briefcase in tow. He cashed in the briefcase, hit the GTS on Edge, and won the World Heavyweight Championship.

The next year, Punk won the Money in the Bank briefcase again, and waited until Extreme Rules to cash in.

Jeff Hardy defeated Edge in a ladder match in the main event for the night to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Unfortunately, Hardy would not be able to celebrate for too long. While he was still weak from the match, CM Punk ran out with the briefcase and cashed it in on Hardy.

Unlike last time, the crowd booed him for this unpopular decision. Punk hit the GTS on Hardy, but the latter kicked out. Punk hit him with a high head kick and then the GTS, becoming the World Heavyweight Champion again.

