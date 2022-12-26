How many times has Hulk Hogan been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. His achievements are second to none, as is his overall impact on the industry. Indeed, he is on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, and you'll struggle to debate against it.

Hogan's legacy has won him a lot of plaudits over the years. From fans hailing him as the greatest of all time to WWE having him over for big occasions, he has deservedly earned all the respect. WWE bestowed upon him the highest honor reserved for company legends when they inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

While most superstars get one induction, The Hulkster has multiple to his name. If you don't remember how many times he has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, read on to find out.

Hulk Hogan is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He was inducted in 2005 and 2020. The former came for his singles career and the latter came for his time in the nWo.

Hulk Hogan's thoughts on his career and legacy

Hulk Hogan is aware of the impact he has had on the professional wrestling industry. He was iconic as a babyface and as a heel. The Hulkster truly changed what it meant to be a wrestler. He was also the reason why many tuned in to watch the product.

Hogan considers himself one of the greatest of all time. He named the top three wrestlers ever in his opinion, putting himself on the second step of the podium. While doing a segment with Ric Flair, The Hulkster named The Nature Boy as the G.O.A.T. and hailed 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin as a name on that top level.

“Well, let me tell you something brother! I want everybody in here, on the one, two, three, to give me a ‘Wooo!’ for the greatest wrestler of all time. One! Two! Three! Wooo! Hey, thank you guys for coming out. This is the greatest wrestler of all time, Ric Flair. In honor of the third greatest wrestler ever, ’cause he’s [points at Flair] #1, I’m #2. In honor of the third greatest wrestler of all time, that no good [inaudible] Rattlesnake, Steve Austin. Somebody give me a hell yeah!” [H/T Inside the Ropes]

The former Mr. America is without question in the highest echelons of wrestling. He shaped an entire generation of Hulkamaniacs and changed the game forever.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes