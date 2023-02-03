How many times has Jazmin Allure competed on WWE? Diving into the AEW performer's wrestling career

Last week on SmackDown, an irate Lacey Evans went up against Jazmin Allure in a singles match. The WWE Superstar has undergone multiple transitions to her gimmick upon her return from maternity leave in April last year. Her opponent, Allure is no stranger to a wrestling ring, let alone a WWE one.

The 22-year old is known for her performances on the independent circuit and more prominently on AEW DARK. Within a span of one year, Jazmin Allure has competed in two matches on WWE. The first was against Tamina in an edition of Main Event in July 2022, and the second was Evans last week.

On AEW, she crossed paths with the likes of Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, Marina Shafir and Tay Melo to name a few. Allure is currently signed to Women of Wrestling (WOW) which is produced by April Mendez (fka AJ Lee).

Her Main Event match against Tamina garnered much praise from AJ Styles and WWE Official Adam Pearce:

"It was a couple people [that approached me after my WWE' Main Event' match against Tamina Snuka]. AJ Styles gave us advice which was cool. Adam Pearce, he gave advice. It was a lot… That was probably the best experience I've had so far in wrestling just because everything was so positive." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Jazmin Allure's free agency enables her to compete across promotions.

Becky Lynch applauded Jazmin Allure following Main Event match

Becky Lynch is cited as the face of the women's division with many rising talents looking up to her for inspiration. Jazmin Allure is one of the aspiring stars in awe of The Man.

She allegedly sent the multi-time RAW Women's Champion a message prior to commencing training in the ring, claiming that she would 'wrestle on WWE someday'. Additionally, The Man was aware of Allure's first match on the Connecticut-based promotion. Following her bout with the former women's tag team champion, Lynch commended her work:

“So, after my match with Tamina, she came up to me and hugged me and was like, ‘You did really good,” and I cried. I bawled. She was like, ‘Yeah, let it out.’ She was so nice and I just could not talk, honestly. I was so overwhelmed with the match itself and then her coming up to me and the girls were so nice — Nikki Cross, Bianca [Belair] — everyone was so nice.” [H/T 411 Mania]

1) Tamina toying with Jazmin Allure all match reminded me how much of a natural heel Tamina is.



Since the commencement of her wrestling journey, Allure has made it clear that competing on WWE is the ultimate dream.

