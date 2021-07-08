How many times did John Cena face Randy Orton?

John Cena and Randy Orton have crossed paths numerous times in their careers. At several points in the 2000s, John Cena and Randy Orton were believed to be the two top stars in WWE.

Between their first match on the 13th of November 2005 and their last match on the 7th of February 2017, John Cena and Randy Orton have faced each other 22 times as per Cagematch.net. This, of course, only includes televised matches and not house show matches.

Their first match took place on RAW while their last bout happened on SmackDown. In the 11+ year gap between them, John Cena and Randy Orton have faced each other ten times on pay-per-view and ten times on free television.

Surprisingly, John Cena and Randy Orton have never been in a singles match at WrestleMania. The only time the two crossed paths at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All' was in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 24 also involving Triple H.

The record between the two men is 13-7 in favor of John Cena. This also includes DQ wins, of which John Cena has 5 and Randy Orton has 1. Interestingly enough, the John Cena/Randy Orton rivalry isn't viewed with the same nostalgia as the John Cena/Edge or John Cena/CM Punk feuds.

It was all about making HISTORY for @RandyOrton and @JohnCena at #WWETLC 2013! Who walked out the NEW @WWE World Heavyweight Champion? pic.twitter.com/Jf01z9xHlY — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 1, 2016

Perhaps the reason for this is due to 2009 when John Cena and Randy Orton faced off on five different occasions in singles matches. That year saw the two WWE legends face off in four different stipulation bouts, such as an I Quit match, a Hell in a Cell match, a Falls Count Anywhere 60-Minute Iron Man match and, finally, a match to determine the 'Superstar of the Year' in WWE.

In early 2017, John Cena was the WWE Champion while Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble. In their singles match on SmackDown, John Cena emerged victorious once more.

The legacy of John Cena and Randy Orton

While the John Cena vs Randy Orton feud may not go down as an all-time great rivalry, both men have had incredible individual careers in WWE. Between the two of them, there are 30 WWE World Championship reigns.

John Cena transitioned into a part-time role in WWE while Randy Orton has remained on as the last of his generation under a full-time deal. Signed to WWE for a few more years, Randy Orton has wrestled in a style safe enough to have a long and sustainable career.

