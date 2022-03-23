Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been arch-rivals for the last eight years. Their rivalry began in 2015 when The Tribal Chief chose to target Brock Lesnar after his Royal Rumble triumph.

This long-running feud has given countless iconic moments to the WWE Universe. The company has projected Reigns vs. Lesnar as the greatest rivalry of the modern era.

While people have varied opinions regarding that claim, it still stands as one of the most well-crafted storylines WWE has done in recent memory.

At WrestleMania 38, Reigns and Lesnar will collide again to determine who's the superior champion between the two. However, this won't be the first time The Tribal Chief will lock horns with The Beast Incarnate at the Show of Shows.

How many times has Roman Reigns fought Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania?

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have faced each other twice at WrestleMania. The duo first met on the grand stage at WrestleMania 31, where The Beast defended his WWE Championship against The Head of the Table.

None of the two competitors emerged victorious in that match, as Seth Rollins shockingly cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

The duo battled against each other again in the main event of WrestleMania 34, this time for the Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief headed into the match, intending to put an end to Brock Lesnar's reign of terror.

It was a highly-intense contest where Roman Reigns pushed The Beast Incarnate to his limit. It took 6 F5s and a vicious barehanded assault from Lesnar to take down his challenger.

Although The Tribal Chief couldn't win the title that night, he eventually succeeded in dethroning the champion later at SummerSlam 2018.

Roman Reigns narrowly escaped Brock Lesnar's wrath on SmackDown.

On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, Brock Lesnar attempted to severely injure The Head of the Table. The Beast was still furious about the events that unfolded at Madison Square Garden when The Bloodline stood tall over his lifeless body.

After learning that Lesnar was heading towards the ring, Roman Reigns decided to exit the arena. However, The Bloodline met Brock Lesnar in the parking lot, who proceeded to drive a forklift into Reigns' car.

The Beast absolutely destroyed the SUV, but Reigns and Co. were fortunate enough to escape through a nearby parked truck. Although the WWE Champion couldn't lay his hands on the Tribal Chief, he still managed to tear off one of the truck doors, sending a message to his WrestleMania opponent.

