How many times has Stone Cold Steve Austin been married?

Stone Cold Steve Austin was a hell-raiser, beer-swiller and an absolute thorn in Mr. McMahon's side during the Attitude Era. He ultimately became the biggest star of his generation, and arguably of all-time, alongside the likes of The Undertaker and The Rock.

Retired from the ring in 2003, The Texas Rattlesnake still makes appearances on WWE programming to this day. He has also ventured into television and the movie world.

Throughout his life, the former WWE Champion has had a handful of romantic relationships. So how many times did Stone Cold Steve Austin get married?

Overall, Steve Austin has been married four times. His first marriage came in 1990 when he married high-school sweetheart Kathryn Burrhus. His second marriage was to Jeanie Clarke, better known as Lady Blosson, in 1992. She was also Austin's valet prior to his time with WWE.

Austin's third marriage came in 1999, when he married fellow WWE superstar Debra Marshall. The Texas Rattlesnake's fourth and current marriage came in 2006 where he married Kristin Feres, now Austin.

Austin's marriage to Debra Marshall was marred by controversy due to reports of domestic abuse. This resulted in the downfall of their relationship. She determined his actions were brought on by his excessive use of alcohol. Austin denied the claim, and said he was a responsible drinker.

His second wife, Lady Blossom, revealed that she was accidentally behind the creation of his moniker. The name Stone Cold would stick with him for the rest of his career:

"He would drink hot tea, and he was sitting by the edge of the bed and I just said 'don't worry, you'll think of something. Now drink your tea before it gets stone cold. There it is, there's your name!" Lady Blossom said.

The Texas Rattlesnake currently lives with his current wife, Kristin, at his Broken Skull Ranch 2.0 in the state of Nevada.

When did Stone Cold Steve Austin last appear on WWE TV?

Austin last appeared on WWE television on March 16, 2020.

On Monday Night RAW he retured to celebrate "3:16 Day." He appeared in the ring at the WWE Performance Center, with no fans in attendance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Austin shared a beer with Byron Saxton before giving him a Stone Cold Stunner. He then celebrated with The Street Profits and Becky Lynch before giving a stunner to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a beer soaked ring.

