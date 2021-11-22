How many WrestleManias has The Undertaker missed?

If there are any WWE superstars that epitomize WrestleMania, then look no further than The Undertaker.

The Deadman became an icon at the show of shows and will fondly be remembered for his legendary undefeated streak at the event. He captivated the WWE Universe, who flocked from around the world to witness him perform on the grandest stage of them all.

He made the show his own. As the WrestleMania season rolled around, you always wondered who the former WWE Champion would be facing. Especially when the streak was still alive; it always generated a huge amount of interest to see if this would be the year it finally came to an end. Of course, it did so at WrestleMania 30 at the hands of Brock Lesnar in New Orleans.

That being said, how many WrestleManias did The Undertaker miss throughout his career?

Overall, The Undertaker did not compete at three WrestleMania's before his retirement. His first absence came in 1994 due to injury. His second absence was in 2000 - once again due to injury. His final absence came in 2019 when he was not booked for the event, but appeared the following night on Monday Night RAW.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker discussed missing out on WrestleMania 37, just months after his in-ring retirement:

"I was fine all the way until that first ballyhoo of fireworks. Fortunately, I was home, which made it a little easier, but going through the show and watching, I kept thinking to myself, 'You should be there. I had to work through that. It's a little difficult once WrestleMania starts. I started second-guessing myself. So much of my history revolves around WrestleMania. There was a bit of an emotional tug of the heartstrings watching this year, but it's time for me to step aside and let this next generation have the reins and go where they're going to go." The Undertaker said. (h/t Bleacher Report)

Who did The Undertaker face in his last match at WrestleMania?

The Undertaker's final WrestleMania hurrah came at Night One of WrestleMania 36 in Florida. He faced AJ Styles in the first-ever cinematic Boneyard Match. The match took place away from the WWE Performance Center, which hosted WrestleMania behind closed doors that year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite interference from Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, The Undertaker picked up the victory and subsequently buried AJ Styles alive. All in all, it was a fitting ending for The Deadman's last WrestleMania match.

After it was all over, he rode off into the sunset on his motorcycle.

Should The Undertaker's winning streak at WrestleMania have ever been broken? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

