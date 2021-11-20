5 recent news and rumors about Brock Lesnar: Real reason for early return, legend wanted to become The Beast's sister

Despite being suspended, Brock Lesnar has featured heavily in this week's news. We have a date set for The Beast Incarnate's next appearance on television, which is intended to kick start the build for his program at the Royal Rumble. Lesnar participating in the titular battle royal isn't out of the question either.

In other news, Bobby Lashley discussed the possibility of a match with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion and revealed why it hasn't yet come to fruition. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix also had a hilarious anecdote regarding a storyline she pitched involving Lesnar.

#5 Why Brock Lesnar is being brought back earlier than usual

Brock Lesnar is going to buy front-row seats for the December 10 episode of SmackDown in Los Angeles. The Beast Incarnate is going to circumvent his suspension by attending the show as a member of the audience.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE's bringing Lesnar back sooner than expected since Fox executives want a big show in their home base.

''Lesnar will be returning on the 12/10 Smackdown in Los Angeles. The idea is he’s going to buy a ringside ticket. This show is a major one because they are running the show in that city largely for FOX executives to get a major FOX show in FOX’s home base. Lesnar is obviously one of the key people they are interested in, and it’ll likely be the start to build Lesnar for the Rumble show,'' said Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar will presumably renew his rivalry with Roman Reigns, which is expected to extend all the way until WrestleMania 38.

