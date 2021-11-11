Paul Heyman gets nervous when asked if he talked to Brock Lesnar after his suspension

Paul Heyman seemed quite nervous when recently asked if he spoke with Brock Lesnar following his WWE suspension.

Lesnar lost his Universal Title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2021. After the pay-per-view, the Beast Incarnate took out his anger on everyone who stood in his way on SmackDown. Lesnar also attacked Adam Pearce after he was suspended for his actions.

Paul Heyman recently had a chat with ESPR. Heyman got quite nervous when asked whether he had spoken with Brock Lesnar following the latter's suspension. Check out his reply below:

"No, no, no... wh.. why, why would you think I would do such a thing, I'm the "Special Counsel" to "The Tribal Chief," did... did Kayla Braxton put you up to that question?

"I... I... I'm growing uncomfortable with you trying to question me. I don't live in the past. I was the advocate for... for... for Brock Lesnar. And it... it... was a magnificent time in my life and an honor, to... to... hey, he... he is the only man in history, the only being... he's not even a man, he's a beast. And... and the only being in history to hold the NCAA Heavyweight Championship, the UFC Heavyweight Championship, which he won from Randy freaking Couture, and the WWE, and the Universal Heavyweight Championships.

What a box-office attraction, what a unique individual, but that's all. Kayla put you up to this, come on, come on. Why would you ask me such a question, if I talked to Brock? I mean not only is he suspended but fined a million dollars. That's a lot of money. I'm very stressed by this," said Heyman.

Brock Lesnar has hinted that Paul Heyman is still working with him

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 and confronted Roman Reigns, mere moments after the latter's big win over John Cena. Lesnar's demeanor hinted that he was now a babyface.

Soon after, Brock Lesnar made it clear that he was gunning for the Universal title. Lesnar also revealed that Heyman knew about his WWE return.

During the Crown Jewel Universal title bout contract signing, Lesnar disclosed that he had already read the contents of the contract with Paul Heyman. These instances led to rising tensions between The Special Counsel and Reigns.

At Crown Jewel, Reigns stood victorious over Brock Lesnar and now has his sights set on Big E. Judging from Heyman's nervous tone, he seemingly spoke with Brock Lesnar after his suspension. Only time will tell if the Special Counsel is truly with Roman Reigns or is in a secret alliance with Lesnar.

