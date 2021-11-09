WWE legend wants to see Brock Lesnar dream match before it's "past its prime"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to see Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley face off in a WWE ring and hopes it doesn't take long before it happens as he wants to witness it when both superstars are capable of putting in a great match.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's current run in WWE is the first time that they're both together in the company at the same time. Lashley vs. Lesnar is seen as a dream match by many fans, with both superstars having similar athletic backgrounds and can match up against each other physically.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan told Booker T that he would like to see Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have a standoff at next year's Royal Rumble to set up a WrestleMania match between the two.

The WWE Hall Of Famer commented by saying he wants to see the match and said it should happen well before it is past its prime.

"You know what, I want to see it as well. I want to see it before it's unlike Pacquiao-Mayweather - well past its prime. How long are we going to wait to see it and when it finally happens it didn't live up to the expectations as both guys weren't capable of going out there and giving us what we actually wanted. Right now, I think Brock Lesnar is capable of going out there and delivering... I know Bobby Lashley is capable of going out there and delivering. I think these two guys, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, can go out there and have a match that's different than anybody on the card or perhaps we've ever seen," said Booker T about a potential Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley match.

Booker T stated that Lesnar and Lashley are unique in that both were wrestlers before being successful in MMA.

Bobby Lashley is interested in a match with Brock Lesnar in WWE

Before and during his run as WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley spoke about his desire to face Lesnar in the ring, which he's wanted for a long time. In an interview earlier this year - when he was still WWE Champion - Lashley challenged The Beast Incarnate to return and face him.

“I don’t know if Brock’s gonna come back, but based on some of the things that I’m doing right now, it would be a good opportunity for him to come back and have that big match.”

Lesnar was not under contract then but returned at SummerSlam in August. The Beast Incarnate is currently suspended in storyline but could return before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Would you like to see Lashley vs. Lesnar at next year's WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

