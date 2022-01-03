Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he entered the WWE title match at Day 1. Surprisingly, he won the match to become the WWE Champion!

However, it wasn't the first time he had won the coveted championship. So how many WWE Championships has Brock Lesnar won so far?

The answer is six. He debuted in 2002 and, since then, has dominated the landscape of WWE and won multiple world championships. Along with titles, The Beast has also accomplished other achievements. He is a former Mr. Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble Match winner, and one of the only two wrestlers to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

How and when did Brock Lesnar win his WWE Championships?

As noted earlier, The Conqueror has won the prestigious title six times so far. His first title win came in his early days. The Rock was the reigning champion in 2002. After a grueling battle, The Next Big Thing was able to defeat The Great One at WWE SummerSlam 2002.

After losing the title to Big Show, Lesnar won the Royal Rumble match in 2003 and defeated Kurt Angle to win the WWE title at WrestleMania XIX. The rivalry continued, and Angle won his championship back after a few months. On an episode of SmackDown! in September 2003, Lesnar regained the title by defeating the Olympic Gold Medalist in an Iron Man match.

After a long hiatus from WWE, The Beast returned in 2012 and managed to win the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2014. He defeated John Cena in a match where Suplex City was born. He lost the title to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31.

After shifting his attention to the Universal Championship for a few years, Lesnar challenged Kofi Kingston for the championship on Smackdown's 20th Anniversary. After winning the title for the fifth time, he lost it to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Due to Universal Champion Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, Lesnar's match for the Universal title was canceled, and he was inserted into the WWE Championship match at Day 1. He managed to defeat Big E, Kevin Owens, Rollins, and Bobby Lashley to win his sixth WWE Championship. As of now, it doesn't look like The Beast will lose his title anytime soon.

Edited by Abhinav Singh