×
Create
Notifications

How many WWE Superstars have been two-time Hall of Famers?

Shawn Michaels was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011 and 2019.
Shawn Michaels was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011 and 2019.
Tejas Pagare
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 21, 2022 09:46 PM IST
Feature

Every pro-wrestler dreams of being in the Hall of Fame after saying goodbye to the squared circle. Going into the Hall of Fame has always been a great honor for WWE superstars as it symbolizes an individual's illustrious career.

“Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.”Thoughts and prayers with Scott Hall, you got this Razor ♥️#WWE https://t.co/WC5ROcfgfX

Over the years, a total of 228 superstars have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Several superstars have been inducted twice as they have shone as singles superstars as well as in factions.

To date, a total of eight superstars have been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

Who are the two-time WWE Hall of Famers?

1. Ric Flair - Flair was inducted in 2008 and 2012 (as a member of Four Horsemen including Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard).

2. Shawn Michaels - The Heartbreak Kid was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 as an individual wrestler. He was later inducted into the 2019 class as a member of the D-Generation X alongside Triple H, Chyna, X-Pac, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn.

3. Booker T-Booker was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 for his illustrious career. He was inducted into the 2019 class for his contributions to the Harlem Heat with Lash Huffman.

4. Hulk Hogan - The Hulkster was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his larger-than-life character in 2005. He was also inducted into the class of 2020 as a member of the New World Order alongside Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and X-Pac.

5. Bret Hart - The Hitman was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006 for his exceptional tenure in the company. In 2019, he was once again inducted into the class with Jim Neidhart, Owen Hart, The British Bulldog and Brian Pillman.

6. Sean Waltman - Sean Waltman is the only two-time Hall of Fame-inducted superstar who hasn't been inducted as an individual wrestler. Both of his inductions took place in 2019 and 2020 as part of legendary factions D-Generation X and New World Order respectively.

7. Kevin Nash - Kevin Nash was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 for his tremendous career and was inducted into the 2020's class for his contributions to the New World Order.

8. Scott Hall - The late great Scott Hall was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his unforgettable gimmick of Razor Ramon in 2014. He was inducted for the second time in 2020 as a member of the New World Order.

Who is going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022?

BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nWptEqX1Qy

The 2022 Hall of Fame event will be headlined by the Undertaker. Deadman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by none other than Vince McMahon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Other inductees in this year's class are Vader and Queen Sharmell.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी