How many WWE Superstars have won the Royal Rumble as the No.1 entrant?

The Royal Rumble match tests the limits of every WWE Superstar. It examines how resilient a person can be when he has to battle 29 other men gunning for the same opportunity. Even a small lapse in concentration can lead to the demise of a Superstar's WrestleMania ambitions.

Although some wrestlers are fortunate enough to grab the last spot in a Royal Rumble, it doesn't guarantee a victory. Out of the 38 matches that have happened so far, the last entrant has ended up as the victor only four times.

If the Number 30 spot doesn't give you the expected advantage, imagine the fate of a superstar who has to enter the Rumble at Number 1. Understandably, only three WWE Superstars have won the Royal Rumble from the Number 1 spot.

Shawn Michaels was the first to win the Royal Rumble as the No. 1 entrant

Only three WWE Superstars have achieved the unthinkable feat of lasting an entire Rumble match.

The first person to secure a victory from the Number 1 spot was Shawn Michaels, who pulled off this miracle in 1995.

The final moments of the match saw the British Bulldog toss Michaels over the top rope. Bulldog, who entered the Battle Royal at Number 2, thought he had punched his WrestleMania ticket.

But The Showstopper surprised the WWE Hall of Famer by throwing him off the ropes and securing the victory. It was later revealed that only one foot of Michaels touched the ground, meaning he was never truly eliminated from the contest.

The feat was repeated in 2004, this time by Chris Benoit. The Rabid Wolverine kicked things off with Randy Orton. He remained in the contest for an entire hour and scored six eliminations. In the end, Benoit survived a "huge" obstacle in the form of The Big Show to win the match.

Edge became the third superstar to be a part of this elite list of wrestlers when he won the Rumble last year. Like Chris Benoit, The Rated-R Superstar also started things off with The Viper.

Edge couldn't score more than three eliminations, but he did just enough to ensure the second Royal Rumble victory of his career.

Who do you think will be the next person to win the Royal Rumble from the #1 position? Sound off in the comments below.

