How much does AJ Styles make a year in WWE?

AJ Styles isn't just one of WWE's top superstars, but he is also reportedly one of their highest-paid stars. Although Styles signed with the company in 2016, it took him little time to establish himself as a top-tier talent in the biggest sports entertainment/pro wrestling promotion in the world.

According to Forbes, The Phenomenal One made a whopping $3.5 million in 2018, while Wrestling TV and other sources confirmed that this was the same amount made in 2020.

It should be noted that since WWE salaries aren't publicly mentioned anywhere, the figures tend to exclude the amount made from merchandise and other revenue streams.

This makes AJ Styles among the top five highest-paid superstars in Vince McMahon's promotion. While the part-time legends all have lucrative contracts to only work a few dates a year, Styles is still a full-time superstar

His three-year deal with WWE expired in 2019, and following offers to jump ship to AEW and be a part of the first episode of Dynamite, The Phenomenal One received a better offer from the global juggernaut.

Styles couldn't resist it and told Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast that he found it hard to leave WWE, and his relatively easier schedule during the pandemic made it harder. He admitted that he is on his final contract with the company:

“That stuff’s hard,” Styles said. “It’s hard to leave, it’s hard to adjust once you’re done. But I got a taste I guess what that’s like with the COVID stuff, but I didn’t say I liked it. I’m not sure when it’s gonna be over for me but, like I said before, I signed my last contract, so we’ll see when that is.”

It's safe to say that AJ Styles will be retiring in WWE.

AJ Styles went from a near-undeserved pay cut to international stardom

Back when Styles was looking to sign a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA), he was a homegrown, veteran and established talent. Already having proved himself as one of the world's best superstars, he felt that he was deserving of a pay raise.

While that was a fair expectation, TNA turned the tables on him and offered a reported 60% pay cut from his current contract owing to a bad financial situation. He packed his bags and signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he spent two pivotal years.

His run in NJPW made him a true international superstar, and he was considered the best wrestler in the world not signed to WWE. The deal eventually happened in 2016, and it took no time for AJ Styles to earn Vince McMahon's trust.

That relationship and trust only grew over time, which is why it makes sense that Styles is one of the highest-paid stars on the roster.

