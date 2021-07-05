Update on AJ Styles' WWE in-ring future

Two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles has not yet decided when he will retire from in-ring competition.

At the age of 44, Styles is among the oldest full-time superstars currently performing on WWE’s main roster. The RAW Tag Team Champion has been one of WWE’s most featured talents since his debut with the company in 2016.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Styles admitted he will find it difficult to walk away from WWE fans. He added that the free time he received during the COVID-19 pandemic did not necessarily make him want to retire earlier.

“That stuff’s hard,” Styles said. “It’s hard to leave, it’s hard to adjust once you’re done. But I got a taste I guess what that’s like with the COVID stuff, but I didn’t say I liked it. I’m not sure when it’s gonna be over for me but, like I said before, I signed my last contract, so we’ll see when that is.”

Styles signed a long-term deal with WWE in 2019. He said on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast that the contract will be his last as an in-ring competitor.

AJ Styles originally planned to retire when he was 40

AJ Styles does not want to wrestle for any other companies

WWE legends including Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels famously returned to in-ring action after they previously their retirements.

Having once vowed to stop wrestling at the age of 40, AJ Styles is reluctant to put a time frame on when he will retire.

“I remember thinking, ‘I’ll be 40 years old when I retire," Styles added. "That’s when I’m gonna retire. So I was dead wrong, by the way.”

AJ Styles has been involved in tag team storylines for most of 2021 so far. He and Omos have held the RAW Tag Team Championship since they defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 37.

Please credit Out of Character and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Colin Tessier