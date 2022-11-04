How much do Braun Strowman and Omos weigh ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

This Saturday, WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will feature a gigantic clash between Braun Strowman and Omos. The battle for powerhouse supremacy is being hyped as a collision of two destructive forces.

Recently, WWE held a press conference to debunk rumors of the show being canceled due to rising geopolitical tensions with Iran. Superstars performing at the upcoming event were also present and greeted the audience in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Second in the order was Braun Strowman and his rival, Omos.

The Nigerian Giant’s arrival was met with loud boos from the spectators. He is living his dreams as a heel. Meanwhile, Strowman garnered a loud pop with his entrance, and chants of “welcome back” rang during the conference.

Prior to the clash between the two heavyweights at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, the question in everyone’s mind was put to rest. The company hosted a weigh-in for Braun Strowman and Omos. The Nigerian Giant not only outmatches The Monster of All Monsters in height but also strength, as viewed from a wrestling perspective.

Omos notched an outstanding 416.6 pounds in the weight meter. His weight surpasses the weight records of The Great Khali and even The Big Show currently. Meanwhile, Strowman weighed 335.99 pounds, to be exact. The former Universal Champion has drastic odds to beat at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Braun Strowman compared his upcoming fight with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 to Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant

A lot is riding on the upcoming battle between a monster and a giant. Both are being pushed as huge threats on WWE’s roster, but only one may emerge as the true Monster of All Monsters.

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently took to Instagram to hype up his showdown with The Nigerian Giant.

"A fight fit for literal kings!! There is no where on earth you can see anything like this. There's has never been a monumental event like this in history idk ever. The only thing that can compare is hogan vs Andre. And we’ll that is a match that has been and will be talked about till time decides to stand still. But the time for me now to carve my name in history is upon me.", wrote Braun Strowman.

Could Strowman surpass all odds and take down The Giant Omos? Chances are less, considering that MVP has a special surprise planned for the babyface. His potential interference in the match could undoubtedly turn the tide in favor of the heel.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Premium Live Event will emanate from the Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tune in to the WWE Network to catch the LIVE Action!

