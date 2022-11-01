5 surprises that MVP might have in store for Braun Strowman

Early in September, the WWE Universe saw the return of Braun Strowman on RAW and his comeback was well-received by fans. He immediately wreaked havoc and destroyed every competitor in a Fatal Four-Way Match, sending a message to the red brand’s roster that they’d better think twice before facing him.

However, MVP and his towering Nigerian client Omos seemed unfazed by The Monster of all Monsters. They confronted him on an episode of RAW, signaling the beginning of their feud. The ongoing clash between the two giants has resulted in them being slated for WWE’s upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel.

It’s pretty obvious that Strowman is currently being promoted as a face. With that in mind, the heel pair of MVP and Omos is expected to play dirty. However, such a game plan is yet to be seen as this storyline between them unfolds. Here are some surprises that MVP might have in store for The Monster of all Monsters:

#1. MVP entering the fray

Omos and MVP. (Image via WWE)

MVP may be billed as the mouthpiece for the often silent Omos. But it is still possible that he could enter the match if the situation calls for it. For those unaware, MVP was also a pro wrestler in and outside the WWE.

Back in 2021, he suffered a leg injury that took him out of action. Lately, he has been using a fancy looking cane while making his way to the ring. It may seem like a harmless walking aid, but the damage it can inflict if used as a weapon can definitely turn the tide of the match.

#2. Braun Strowman in the new Hurt Business?

Strowman about to do some slammin'. (Image via WWE)

This may be a bit of a long shot, but hey, this is WWE. Fans might have stumbled upon MVP’s Instagram post a few weeks back where he may have teased a new version of the well-commended heel faction – The Hurt Business.

MVP’s The Hurt Business originally comprised Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. The group grew in popularity in 2020 despite the fact that the entire planet was then battling a global health crisis.

If such a partnership comes to fruition, MVP could come up with a very clever move that would make Braun Strowman side with him, sympathize with his cause, and re-form The Hurt Business. Another plausible angle is luring the Monster into a stipulation match that would force him (Strowman) to join the team if he loses.

#3. Enter Shelton and Cedric

Speaking of The Hurt Business, another likely surprise up MVP’s sleeve could be the faction’s former members, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. It was earlier mentioned that MVP could have been hinting at a new version of the group in the short clip that featured him and Omos. However, Benjamin can be seen at the end of the video, suggesting that the three are talking about some future business ventures.

It would be a nasty surprise for The Monster Among Men if this happens during a fight against Omos. Picture this: the two interfering in the match as Strowman loses and paves the way for The Hurt Business’ reunion.

Alexander, on the other hand, had previously tried to sway MVP into re-forming their team, though the latter declined. That said, this could be the perfect opportunity to get back together and bring down The Monster of all Monsters.

#4. Tag teams’ vengeance

Braun Strowman’s return created a huge pop among the RAW crowd, not to mention that he even demolished members of the tag teams of Los Lotharios and The Alpha Academy. These attacks continued as Ma.cé (Mace) and Mån.sôör (Mansoor) from Maximum Male Models also received a beating from the Monster.

None of these teams will stand a chance at beating him in a match. They’ll definitely get slaughtered. But of course, teamwork makes the dream work. A little persuasion from MVP and they could band together to launch an attack against the returning giant. They would finally get their revenge after being previously squashed by him.

#5. Bobby Lashley

Both MVP and Bobby Lashley have some history together, and so does The All Mighty and Braun Strowman.

Lashley is currently at odds with Brock Lesnar and just like these two, Strowman is also scheduled for a Crown Jewel event. It would be awesome if whoever wins their respective matches at the upcoming Saudi show faces off next.

It’s been a while since fans last saw Lashley and Strowman go at it inside the squared circle. What better way to reignite this feud than to have MVP and Lashley settle their differences and battle The Monster Among Men?

MVP has a very calculating mind which makes him an effective heel in the company. Fans will be riled up anew once his tricks come into play against Braun Strowman.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes