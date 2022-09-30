"It ain't the same" - MVP shoots down suggestion of The Hurt Business returning to WWE

Montel Vontavious Porter (aka MVP) shot down a fan's suggestion today of bringing The Hurt Business back to WWE TV with different members.

The Hurt Business was a faction in WWE comprised of current United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP.

MVP turned his back on the United States Champion and is currently aligned with Omos on RAW. Omos demolished a couple of enhancement talents in a Handicap match on this past Monday's episode of the red brand.

A member of the WWE Universe suggested that MVP bring back The Hurt Business with new members. The 48-year-old said it would be different if it included other stars in the company.

"New members? Then that would be a different group. That's like Wu-Tang with "different members". It ain't the same."

MVP praises former WWE Superstar Lance Storm

MVP recently praised former WWE Superstar Lance Storm and claimed that he was incredibly underrated. A Twitter user responded and said that Lance was "boring" and went as far as to claim that he was "overrated".

The former Intercontinental Champion defended Lance Storm and added that anyone that believes he is overrated cannot be taken seriously when it comes to a conversation about professional wrestling.

"Does he mean people that enjoy talented professional wrestlers with high level skill sets??? ANYONE that says Lance Storm is "overrated" can't be taken seriously in a conversation about professional WRESTLING!!!!"

Bobby Lashley defeated Seth Rollins to retain the United States Championship on the September 19th edition of RAW. The end of the match saw Riddle interfering and Lashley capitalizing with a spear on Rollins for the pinfall victory.

As of now, neither Bobby Lashley nor Omos are scheduled for a match at Extreme Rules on October 8th. It will be interesting to see if the company has anything planned for the United States Champion and Omos at the upcoming premium live event.

