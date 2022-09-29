WWE veteran disappointed with Seth Rollins for the finish to his match against 8-time champion

Jim Cornette recently criticized the finish of Seth Rollins' match against Bobby Lashley.

Rollins was recently unsuccessful in his attempt to win the WWE United States Championship from The Almighty on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette claimed that he wasn't impressed with Rollins getting distracted by Matt Riddle's interference during the match which led to Lashley connecting with the spear for the win.

"Then finally, Bobby got the hurt lock and Seth Rollins mule kicks him in the nuts and then suddenly Riddle's music plays and then he just walks down to the ring and Seth just turns around and stares around and turns back around and guess what? Bobby Lashley speared him out of his boots, 1-2-3. That was it, that was the finish." said Cornette. [4:16-4:45]

Cornette further spoke about Riddle simply walking down the ramp, which was enough for Rollins to lose his focus from the match.

"If you're in a fight Brian and somebody's music plays and they come down. They don't even jump up on the apron, they just walk down the aisle, are you gonna stop the guy that you're fighting when he is 50 pounds heavier than you and stare at the other guy who is not doing any fu*king thing?" added Cornette. [4:48-5:07]

Vince Russo believes that Seth Rollins doesn't have the mindset to be a good heel

Vince Russo recently spoke about Seth Rollins' mindset as a heel. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, he claimed that the former Universal Champion isn't thinking of getting a reaction from the WWE Universe.

Russo added that Rollins isn't doing much for the babyfaces in the company, as he said:

"I don't think Seth Rollins is thinking, 'My god, I'm gonna go out there and make them hate me so much that they will want that...' I don't think he's thinking that way. I can tell you, for the cup of coffee that I had that was my mentality. I am going to make people despise me, hate me, wanna see me get my... That was my intention, bro, to make the babyface more beloved. I don't think that's the mindset. I really don't,"

On the most recent edition of RAW, Rollins got back on winning terms with a win over Rey Mysterio. He will now shift his focus towards a rematch with Riddle at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event.

