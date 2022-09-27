"Don't think he's thinking that way" - WWE veteran suggests that Seth Rollins doesn't have the mindset to be a good heel (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has suggested that Seth Rollins doesn't have the mindset to be a good heel for the company.

This week on RAW, The Visionary faced Rey Mysterio in a singles match. While the latter fought hard, distractions from Dominik and Rhea Ripley led Rollins to score the victory.

Speaking on the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Rollins isn't thinking of getting an adverse reaction from the WWE Universe whenever he walks out into an arena.

He added that the former Universal Champion isn't doing enough to make the babyface superstars "more beloved."

"I don't think Seth Rollins is thinking, 'My god, I'm gonna go out there and make them hate me so much that they will want that...' I don't think he's thinking that way. I can tell you, for the cup of coffee that I had that was my mentality. I am going to make people despise me, hate me, wanna see me get my... That was my intention, bro, to make the babyface more beloved. I don't think that's the mindset. I really don't," said Russo. [24:30-25:05]

Shane Douglas wants Seth Rollins to step up his game

Russo isn't the only one to note a lack in Seth Rollins' character work. ECW legend Shane Douglas recently spoke about Seth Rollins and his promo skills. Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, he claimed that Rollins is a great asset to the WWE model.

He further labeled Rollins' wrestling abilities as "canned." Douglas said:

"In that WWE model, he obviously is giving them something they like. I would say from that point of view, his promos that are canned there and his wrestling ability, I guess for an entertainment company."

The former WWE Universal Champion has been feuding with Matt Riddle for months. The two recently crossed paths in singles competition at the Clash at the Castle premium live event, where Rollins secured a much-needed victory.

Rollins and Riddle will face each other again at the upcoming Extreme Rules in a highly anticipated rematch. The bout will be the first-ever Fight Pit match on the main roster.

Do you agree with Russo about Rollins' character work? Sound off in the comments below.

