"Let more of that out" – Hardcore legend wants Seth Rollins to step up his game in WWE

Former WWE Superstar and hardcore legend Shane Douglas recently spoke about Seth Rollins' low intensity in his performances on RAW.

The Visionary has been locked in a war of attrition with Riddle on the red brand. It all started when Randy Orton had to take some time off, and the RK-Bro member was left to fend for himself. In the months since, the two men have battled on several occasions and have not yet settled their differences.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the ECW legend mentioned that Seth "Freakin" Rollins is getting returns for WWE in his current persona.

"In that WWE model, he obviously is giving them something they like. I would say from that point of view, his promos that are canned there and his wrestling ability, I guess for an entertainment company."

Douglas continued that Rollins had a different intensity during his run on the independent circuit and wanted to see more of that. He detailed that a lot of his character could be hindered by micromanagement in WWE, as was the case during his time.

"I've seen him work on independent shows in other places and seen a different side of him that I don't see when he's performing before them. I wish he would let more of that out," Douglas said. "I don't know how much they micromanage. In my experience, it was quite a bit." [1:00 - 1:39]

Seth Rollins will collide with Rey Mysterio this week on RAW

This past week, in an effort to derail The Original Bro, the Visionary ran interference in the tag team matchup between The Judgment Day and Riddle & Rey Mysterio.

Seth Rollins rushed to the ring to land some chair shots on Riddle, but took to his heels when Rey gave chase. But this opening was enough for Finn Balor to hit the Coup de Grace for the win.

This week, however, Mysterio will have the chance to reignite his old rivalry with Rollins and get some retribution for what happened last week.

