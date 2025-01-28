How much did CM Punk spend on his latest sneaker shopping spree? All you need to know

CM Punk went sneaker shopping with Complex and spent significant money to buy three pairs of shoes ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, which will take place this Saturday, February 1.

The Best in the World bought an Off-White Air Jordan 1 Retro High UNCs, worth $2458, along with a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low Crismon Tints, worth $123, and Futura Laboratories x Nike Dunk Low, worth $323.

In total, the RAW superstar spent $3183 in sneaker shopping, nearly double since his last sneaker shopping with Complex nearly three and a half years ago. CM Punk had gone sneaker shopping with Complex in October 2021 and spent $1849.

The Complex episode with CM Punk was released on Monday, January 27, as part of the promotion for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

Drew McIntyre takes another shot at CM Punk ahead of the Royal Rumble

The Scottish Warrior and The Best in the World had a feud that lasted eight months, and the latter emerged victorious at Bad Blood back in early October. Still, Drew McIntyre hasn't left all that behind yet.

In an episode of Hot Ones Versus, Drew took another shot at CM Punk just a few days before the two superstars took part in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

“Punk, I’m so sorry that I raised your profile and helped erase a massive amount of negative publicity you had. I lifted you up constantly and earned you the biggest contract of your entire life," McIntyre said.

The two RAW superstars are among the favorites to win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania 41. Still, this match will see the top names in action, as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, and Bron Breakker have declared for the Rumble.

The question is who the winner will challenge at 'Mania since the Rumble participants have called out both the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Meanwhile, Rhodes will put his title on the line against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at the Rumble.

