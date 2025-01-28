"You f***ing prick" - Drew McIntyre lashes out at CM Punk over blockbuster WWE claim

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have had one of the most heated rivalries of WWE's modern era. Their last match was months ago, but the heat still simmers between the multi-time champions and three-time tag team partners today. McIntyre has stoked the flames again by making a major claim about Punk in WWE.

The Scottish Psychopath was previously revealed to face off with longtime friend-turned-foe Sheamus for a special edition of First We Feast's Hot Ones: Versus. The veteran superstars will battle until a winner is declared by eating the most hot wings. They have two options during the competition: tell the truth or face The Last Dab. The First We Feast YouTube channel will release the full episode on Tuesday.

At one point, The Celtic Warrior asked McIntyre to tell the truth about his recent feud with Punk, according to a preview obtained by Sports Illustrated. Drew then blasted the former AEW World Champion and took credit for his upgraded WWE contract. Punk and World Wrestling Entertainment signed a three-year deal when he returned in late 2023, but in mid-2024, officials suggested they re-negotiate the terms to give the veteran star a "bigger" contract. McIntyre called this the biggest of Punk's life.

"Punk, I'm sorry that I raised your profile and helped erase a massive amount of negative publicity you had. I lifted you up constantly and earned you the biggest contract of your entire life, you f***ing prick," Drew McIntyre said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Sheamus forced McIntyre to eat a very spicy wing as he did not believe the answer was honest. The 2024 Punk vs. McIntyre rivalry ended at 2-1 in favor of the former after he bounced back from a SummerSlam loss with a Bash In Berlin Strap Match win and a Hell In a Cell win at Bad Blood.

Updated lineup for WWE Royal Rumble

Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Logan Paul, Penta, Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, and Ivy Nile are now official for the men's and women's matches at Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble PLE from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Below is the updated lineup:

2-of-3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns Women's Royal Rumble Match: Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 20 participants TBA

Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 20 participants TBA Men's Royal Rumble Match: Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Logan Paul, Penta, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 16 other participants TBA

Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Logan Paul, Penta, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 16 other participants TBA Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring)

IYO SKY joining the lineup is especially interesting. The Damage CTRL member was recently included in a potential spoiler report.

