Sheamus praises major WWE rival following defeat

Sheamus continues to chase a WWE record that means the most to him. The multi-time champion has run wild on RAW as of late and is looking to carry that momentum into WrestleMania 41 Season. Despite recent losses, Sheamus is pausing his Road to Royal Rumble with major praise for a rival.

World Wrestling Entertainment presented its 38th Saturday Night's Main Event special last night from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. The second match of the night saw Bron Breakker retain the Intercontinental Championship over The Celtic Warrior. The one title Sheamus has failed to capture in his career is the Intercontinental Championship, and his latest attempt was another disappointment.

The Irish star tried for a Super Spear at ringside early on but was intercepted and launched into the timekeeper's area. After 10 Beats of the Bodhrán were blocked, Sheamus leaped off the steps but was caught in mid-air with a massive Spear. Later on, the son of Rick Steiner nailed a Frankensteiner but had the follow-up Spear nixed with a Brogue Kick. The champion kicked out, and the challenger went for another Brogue Kick, but rib pain brought him down.

Breakker then took advantage and finished his veteran opponent off with one more Spear for the pin to win and retain. Sheamus took to X today to give major credit to the second-generation superstar, noting that the ringside Spear was the hardest one he's ever taken. This is notable as The Irish Curse has taken Spears from top names such as Edge and Roman Reigns.

"Credit to Bron Breakker, this was the hardest spear I’ve ever taken…" Sheamus wrote.

SNME marked the fourth Sheamus vs. Breakker singles bout. The veteran won by DQ on RAW in June 2024, and months later, on Speed, they fought to a Time Limit Draw. Breakker then retained the Intercontinental Championship over the challenger via DQ on RAW this past November.

Top WWE Superstars set for Hot Ones: Versus

WWE Superstars and other pro wrestlers have made several appearances on First We Feast's Hot Ones brand over the years. Now, two of the biggest RAW representatives will appear on Hot Ones' Versus series.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have been friends and foes since long before they joined World Wrestling Entertainment. The real-life pals will now chow down on chicken wings for their next one-on-one battle.

"IT'S FIGHT NIGHT!!! Next week is a match-up twenty years in the making as @WWE Superstars @dmcintyrewwe and @wwesheamus face off against The Last Dab [Scottish flag emoji] [Irish flag emoji] It's gonna be banger after banger after banger. Catch the match-up next Tuesday on First We Feast's YouTube channel. Who do you think will win? [boxing gloves emoji]," First We Feast wrote with the graphic below.

The last Sheamus vs. McIntyre televised match was a 12-minute No Contest on SmackDown in March 2023. Their last one-on-one bout overall was a SmackDown dark match in June 2024, won by The Scottish Warrior.

