WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Braun Strowman destroyed; Hall of Famer attacked (1/25/25)

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event kicked off with the Women's World Championship match. It was followed by a great Intercontinental title match before HBK showed up for the Royal Rumble match contract signing.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (January 25, 2025):

Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax to retain the Women's World Championship

Bron Breakker def. Sheamus to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu ended via referee stoppage

Gunther def. Jey Uso to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax - Women's World Championship match

Nia Jax hit a big headbutt on the champ before the match started, and Rhea came back with a big DDT after the bell. Nia was sent outside, and Rhea hit a senton to the floor before taking a Samoan Drop in the ring.

Rhea countered a powerbomb with the Code Red but took a leg drop from the second rope. Nia hit the annihilator, but the champ kicked out before countering the second with the electric chair slam. Ripley got the Riptide and picked up the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax to retain the Women's World Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Grade: B

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus - Intercontinental Championship match

Bron Breakker was in control early on, but Sheamus countered the running spear at ringside and sent him into the timekeeper's area. Sheamus tried for a dive off the steel steps, but Breakker managed to counter it with the spear. Back in the ring, Sheamus hit a knee to the face for a near fall before getting the Beats of the Bodhran.

Sheamus got the Celtic Cross, but Bron came back with the Frankensteiner. Sheamus hit the Brogue kick before getting the three-count, but the referee noticed after the count that Breakker's foot was on the rope. The match was restarted and Breakker hit the spear before getting the win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Sheamus to retain the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Grade: B+

HBK Shawn Michaels was out next and called out Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes. Cody and Kevin refused to sit down for the contract signing and after HBK told them to, Rhodes signed the Royal Rumble match contract.

Owens got on the mic and said that Cody left WWE when things got tough. Rhodes yelled at him and told him no one was there to listen to him talk, so he should sign the contract.

Owens kept going and said that he was going to take everything from Cody when he wins the title and HBK commented that KO just sounded jealous. Owens fired back and said that HBK was a disappointment.

KO and Cody had their titles taken by a referee for the ladder match and once they were done, Owens refused to shake HBK's hand. As Shawn moved on to shake Cody's hand, KO attacked Cody and tried to get the piledriver on Michaels. Cody saved HBK, and the latter hit Sweet Chin Music, sending Owens out of the ring.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

Braun Strowman got a big elbow early on before he was sent outside and took a big dive from Jacob Fatu. Strowman sent Fatu into the barricades and over the announce desk before Jacob hit Braun with a Samoan Drop on the desk.

Fatu hit multiple hip attacks in the corner before the referee tried to stop him and got tossed out of the ring. The ref called for a DQ and ended the match before Fatu went outside and got a steel chair.

Result: D.N.F

Security came in to stop Fatu but got hit with the chair before officials, and Nick Aldis tried to stop him. Braun was bleeding from the face and Fatu followed up with the moonsault thrice while even Tama Tonga was trying to tell him to let it go.

Grade: B

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso - WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

Gunther had the early advantage with a dropkick and got a big powerbomb for a near fall. Jey was being stomped on on the apron by the champ before we headed for a break.

Back to the match on Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther caught a superkick and Jey got a near fall. Uso dodged the dropkick before hitting the hip attack in the corner.

Jey got the spear for a near fall before getting a superkick and another spear. Gunther took the splash but managed to kick out before coming back with a powerbomb and picking up the win.

Result: Gunther def. Jey Uso to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Grade: B+

