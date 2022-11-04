How much has Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam collected at the box office so far?

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has been electrifying audiences like the man himself since its release. It helped the DCEU take a giant step forward and establish the universe in solid fashion.

Johnson stars as the titular anti-hero, whose brand of justice is very different to the conventional one the DC heroes follow. His story and subsequent clash with the good guys make up the film, with audiences flocking in large numbers to see how it unfolds.

At the time of writing, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has been running in movie theaters for two weeks. Box office earnings have been solid so far, with the film earning $256 million worldwide. That number will surely increase in the days to come and put a smile on the WWE legend's face.

Dwayne Johnson's thoughts on Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson has been linked with the Black Adam character since 2014. Originally, he was supposed to star as the villain alongside the hero Shazam. However, the producers decided to give Adam his own movie first before he mixed it up with Billy Batson.

Johnson had stated that Black Adam would usher in a new era in the DC Universe. He explained what he meant by that, revealing the the film was made with the sole intention of giving fans something exciting to watch.

“I have been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin. What I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want. I’ve been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, ‘Hey, we hear you,’” Johnson added. “So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let’s build out.”

The movie was released on October 21, 2022 in the United States and a day earlier in some other countries. It grossed $117.2 million in the United States and Canada and $139.3 million in other territories, bringing its worldwide total to $256.5 million.

Black Adam beat out Shazam! in opening day earnings, grossing $26.7 million as compared to the latter's $20.4 million. The film became the highest opening weekend earner of Dwayne Johnson's career, earning $67 million and making it the fifth-highest October opening weekend ever for a film. It is another feather in his cap, one that he will cherish as much as his first WWE Championship win.

