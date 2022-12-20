How much money does Rhea Ripley make in WWE?

Rhea Ripley is quickly becoming a top name on the WWE roster. Since her alliance with The Judgment Day, she has had a career resurgence. Regularly tormenting her foes and even battling male competitors, there's no telling what the powerhouse will get up to.

Ripley is easily the most dangerous female superstar on the main roster without a championship. In the ring, few can match her power and strength. However, the threat she has out of it cannot be understated as well, whether it is her grooming Dominik Mysterio or joining unrelated superstars in WarGames.

The Australian has been doing some great work and duly deserves her current exposure. Like any job, this should be rewarded with a good salary package. If you want to know how much she makes in WWE, read on to find out.

Rhea Ripley earns an annual salary of $250,000. This money comes from her in-ring work and her share of the merchandise she moves. If she continues to perform at this level, we will see that number increase in the future.

Rhea Ripley's thoughts on wrestling top stars

Rhea Ripley is quickly becoming a major threat on the roster. This comes from her targeting of top stars. One such person is Becky Lynch, whom she had a tense staredown with a couple of weeks ago.

Ripley and Lynch duked it out at Survivor Series WarGames during the Women's WarGames match. WWE teased a showdown between them on RAW two weeks ago, and we can't wait for it to take place. The Man fired the first shot during an interview with Verge's Matthew Connell by praising The Nightmare before putting her on notice.

"I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen. I think she’s incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go 'well, that’s the future of the business and the business is in good hands.' She’s the future but I’m still the present....There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I’ll put her in her place." [H/T TheSportster]

The Judgment Day member has been killing it as part of the group. It is now time for her to take on and defeat superstars like Lynch and target championships.

